Prepared to sort out child custody issue, says MEA

: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that it remains “fully prepared” to play a supportive role in defusing the humanitarian issue that erupted after Norwegian authorities took away a child of an Indian couple. The Ministry’s statement came a day after the Indian Ambassador in Norway met with the child’s family and gave the assurance of support.

“Given the seriousness of the issue, should we receive a formal representation from the mother, who is an Indian national, our Embassy remains fully prepared to engage with local authorities to impress upon them that this is a humanitarian issue and that the separation of a child from his parents is a matter of distress to the entire family,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said. He said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was personally monitoring this case.

The issue of the custodial battle between the family and the Norwegian government was taken up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Jolly, who began a social media campaign after he was approached by the child’s father. Subsequently, Ms. Swaraj took up the case on the social media platform, Twitter.

“Following the child being taken into the custody of Norway’s Child Welfare Services (CWS), legal proceedings are currently under way regarding the continuation of such custody. We are informed that the father has engaged a Norwegian lawyer to pursue the matter in court,” said Mr. Swarup, explaining that the father of the child is a Norwegian citizen of Indian origin and the mother is an Indian passport holder.