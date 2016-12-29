National

Pranab appoints Anil Baijal as Delhi Lt. Governor

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday was pleased to appoint Anil Baijal as the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Mr. Baijal was appointed after Mr. Najeeb Jung surprisingly resigned from the post.

In a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, Mr. Mukherjee also accepted the resignation of Mr. Najeeb Jung as the Lt Governor of Delhi.

Mr. Baijal, a 1969 batch IAS officer of U.T cadre, served as Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He is currently associated with the Vivekananda International Foundation.

