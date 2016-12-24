Pranab against ordinance route to amend Enemy Property Act

more-in

The ordinance to amend the 50-year-old Enemy Property Act was promulgated for the fifth time late on Thursday, albeit with some reservations being expressed by President Pranab Mukherjee on why the government has been unable to clear the Amendment Bill in Parliament, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan sources.

He had expressed similar reservations on August 30 this year, when it was done for the fourth time.

The ordinance was proclaimed, for the first time, on January 7 this year. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 9 but was subsequently referred to the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

It was re-promulgated for the second time on April 2 and a third time incorporating the amendments suggested by the Rajya Sabha Select Committee on May 31. Since it was to expire on August 28, the President promulgated the fourth ordinance a day before that.

The Amendment Bill aims to make changes to the Enemy Property Act to guard against claims of succession or transfer of properties left by people who migrated to Pakistan and China after wars.

“Enemy property” refers to any property belonging to, held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm.

The government has vested these properties in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, under the Act in 1968, an office instituted under the Central government.