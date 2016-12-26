Prajapati made SP national secretary

more-in

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh on Sunday appointed controversial Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati as the party’s national secretary.

Mr. Prajapati, Cabinet Minister holding Transport Department portfolio in the Akhilesh Yadav government, was sacked by Mr. Yadav in September after complaints of corruption in the Mining Department, which was under his charge, came. But he was inducted a few days later.

He is considered close to Mr. Mulayam Singh. — PTI