Power Ministry stands by Rijiju

more-in

In a statement, the Ministry of Power denied wrongdoing by Kiren Rijiju.

The Ministry accused IPS officer Satish Verma of sending 10 backdated reports to it after he was removed as CVO of NEEPCO on July 5.

“As regards the alleged irregularities, it is pertinent to note that the project work was awarded to M/s Patel Engineering Ltd. (PEL) in December 2004, much before the present government took charge. Work for transportation of boulders/sand was awarded to them in 2012 itself, much before the present government took charge. PEL executed the work from December, 2012 to July, 2015 and payment was made to them from time to time during this period, after due process of verification and measurement of quantity at site and the certification of distance by the State government officials,” the statement said. “No instructions or directions by the Government were given to NEEPCO at any time for making any payments.”