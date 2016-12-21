Popular demand for Class 10 board exam: Javadekar

more-in

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that the government would duly consider the Central Board of Secondary Education’s recommendation that Class 10 Board examination be made mandatory from 2018, saying there was popular demand for such a move.

About half of (7 lakh) students of the CBSE did not appear for the board examination, but two crore students from across all State and other boards appeared for the same, Mr. Javadekar said, and added that this anomaly needed correction.

About the no-detention policy till Class 8 that the government had agreed to change, Mr. Javadekar said a Cabinet note was ready and was under inter-ministerial consultation.