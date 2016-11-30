Poll wins prove note ban has support: Shah

more-in

Some opposition leaders were upset as the money they had “looted” in scams had turned into trash, says the BJP chief.

Buoyed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win in civic elections and bypolls, party chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said it was evidence of the people’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move and claimed that some opposition leaders were upset as the money they had “looted” in scams had turned into trash.

“While the opposition is organising the Bharat bandh and Akrosh Divas...everywhere the BJP has posted unprecedented victories. People are with the government’s decision on demonetisation,” he said at an electionrally here.

Over the last few days, the BJP has won one Lok Sabha seat each in by-polls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, besides bagging a number of Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh. The party also emerged victorious in civic polls in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“The poor do not have black money...Rahul baba, Akhilesh babu, behen Mayawati...it is the one that was lying with you all that has been lost...those who are caught with black money will lose 50 per cent and this money will be put in the treasury of the country,” Mr. Shah said.

He asked the audience if they supported demonetisation or the ‘bua-bhatija’(aunt-nephew), a reference to BSP chief Mayawati and U.P. CM Akhilesh Yadav.