Politicians behind chit fund scams are now attacking me, says Modi

Makes veiled reference to rivals at his first rally post demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on politicians, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, for their opposition to the demonetisation exercise.

Speaking at an election rally in Agra, Mr. Modi did not mention Ms. Banerjee, but said political leaders behind multi-crore chit fund scams were attacking him as they have been hit hard by demonetisation.

“I know the kind of people raising their voice against me. Does the country not know whose money was invested in chit fund business? Lakhs and crores of poor people invested their hard earned money in chit funds. And with the blessings of politicians, all that money disappeared,” Mr. Modi said. “Because of the chit funds, the breadwinners of hundreds of families were forced to commit suicide and the same people are questioning me now.”

Mr. Modi repeatedly stressed that the exercise was for the poor, for the farmers and for the middle class. Apparently hinting at BSP leader Mayawati, who has been accused by BJP leaders of auctioning party tickets, Mr. Modi said, “I know that some people lost their everything because of my action. You want to become an MLA. Bring this much cash, then you will become MLA. She kept all the cash. What happened to it? You tell us, did that money not belong to poor and honest people? This game should stop.”