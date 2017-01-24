Police patrol attacked in Pulwama, one injured

Security personnel are seen in Pulwama district. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Militants attacked a police patrol in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday evening, leaving a policeman injured.

Preliminary reports suggest the militants opened fire at a police party near Haal area of Puwama district, more than 30 km away from Srinagar, in the evening.

One constable, Firdous Ahmad, was injured and shifted to hospital.

There are conflicting reports whether militants laid an ambush or were travelling in a vehicle stopped by the police patrol.

Meanwhile, a security forces' operation came under attack from protesters. Reports suggest clashes erupted in Pulwama's Lelhar, Kakapora and Karimabad villages after the security forces started a search operation. Locals pelted stones at the search party.

Security across the valley has been beefed up to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the Republic Day functions in the State.