Police comb JNU campus for Najeeb

On Monday, more than 600 policemen conducted another unsuccessful search for Najeeb Ahmed, who has been missing since October 15.

more-in

More than 600 Delhi Police personnel, mounted police among them, with 10 sniffer dogs combed the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Monday, in what turned out to be another unsuccessful search for the missing student Najeeb Ahmed.

The Delhi High Court had directed the police to “scan” the entire campus using sniffer dogs.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch that is probing the case, with teams pooled from the local police, the Special Cell and the Delhi Mounted Police, searched hostels, classrooms, residential premises and even terraces. Mounted Police were deployed primarily to scan the forested campus area, whose rocky terrain is only accessible on horses. The police officers entered the campus around 11 a.m. The team, led by DCP (Crime Branch) G. Ram Gopal Naik, was then split into small groups. One team, comprising 25 personnel and a sniffer dog, went to Mahi Mandavi hostel where Najeeb stayed before his disappearance on October 15.

Harassment allegation

His mother Fatima Nafees, who was present at the time, said the dog was made to sniff his clothes and other belongings. Ms. Nafees said the police were needlessly harassing friends of her younger son Haseeb in the name of asking about Najeeb’s whereabouts.

“It’s as if they are deliberately avoiding looking in the right places. Were they actually hoping to find him here?” she said.