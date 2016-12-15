Plea to remove pulses’ stock limit

more-in

The India Pulses and Grain Association has asked the government to remove the stock limit for pulse importers, wholesalers and millers so as to ensure smooth supply of pulses in the domestic market.

In its recommendations for the Union Budget for 2017-18, the Association has demanded that importers, wholesalers and millers be exempted from the stock limits.

The government has extended the stock limit till September next.

The Association has also suggested that the government consider including pulses in the Public Distribution System (PDS) to encourage farmers to produce more pulses and to increase the level of nourishment of a large section of the population.

Association chairman Pravin Dongre said the suggestions, if implemented, would streamline the availability of pulses nationwide throughout the year. He said the Association also urged the government to work out a modernisation scheme for dal (pulse) mills. “India has over 10,000 pulse mills but less than 10 per cent of the industry has access to adequate scale, modern technology and organised operations,” he said. Without modernisation, the sector would continue to struggle for private capital and would remain largely unorganised and technologically obsolete, he said.

Mr. Dongre also sought a role for the private sector in creating modern storage for pulses.