Plea to play anthem in courts declined

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by a BJP leader and lawyer to play the national anthem in all courts, including the Supreme Court, before the start of proceedings for the day.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy said it was not inclined to entertain the plea of BJP spokesperson Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay after Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the petitioner should file a proper application.

“Whether right or wrong, our order should not be overstretched. The Bar [referring to Mr.. Upadhyay] should show some restraint,” the Bench said.

In the morning, Mr. Upadhyay mentioned the plea before the Bench, which on Nov. 30 made it mandatory to play the anthem in cinema halls before the screening of films.