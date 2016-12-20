Plea in SC challenges '100 per cent' income tax exemption to political parties

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a writ petition to declare certain provisions of the Income Tax Act and the Representation of People Act giving “100 per cent tax exemption” to political parties.

The petition filed by Supreme Court advocate M.L. Sharma has challenged the constitutionality of Section 13A of the Income Tax Act of 1961 and Section 29 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The petition has asked the apex court to decide on why ordinary persons are taxed while political parties enjoy exemption from tax.

“Political parties registered with the Election Commission of India are 100 per cent exempted from paying Income Tax under Section 13A of Income Tax Act, 1961 as long as the political parties file their Income Tax Returns every assessment year along with their audited accounts, income/expenditure details and balance sheet,” the petition said.

Mr. Sharma said the cause of action for his petition arose when the finance secretary on December 16 declared that no investigation would be done against political party accounts and funding upon depositing of old demonetisation notes owing to the 100 per cent income tax exemption under Section 13A of the 1961 Act.

“This is a serious financial and life injury to the citizen of India. If it is not stopped and quashed it will be serious endanger to the whole society, livelihood and life of the citizen of India,” the petition said.

The petition also seeks the apex court's intervention to respond to several questions of law like whether the Indian Constitution recognises the need for a political party membership for membership in the parliament and state legislative counsel and assembly?