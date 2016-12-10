Plastic notes will help beat counterfeiting

The government on Friday informed Parliament that it had decided to print banknotes based on a plastic or polymer substrate in order to make counterfeiting them more difficult.

“It has been decided to print banknotes based on plastic/polymer substrate,” Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal told Parliament.

“The process of procurement has been initiated,” Mr. Meghwal said.

Various steps

The Minister added that the government had initiated various steps to popularise cashless transactions following its announcement to demonetise high value currency notes from November 8 onwards.

“Various steps have already been taken in order to popularise cashless transactions viz., waiving the MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) charges till December 31, 2016 by the banks to promote greater use of debit cards, reducing the USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) charges by TRAI from the current Rs. 1.50 per session to Rs. 0.50 per session for transactions relating to banking and payments, and waiver of the same by the telecom companies until December 31, 2016,” Mr. Meghwal told the Parliament.