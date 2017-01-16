Petrol price up by 42 paise, diesel by Rs. 1.03

more-in

The price of petrol was hiked by 42 paise a litre on Sunday night, the fourth increase in six weeks. The price of diesel was raised by ₹1.03 a litre, the second hike in a fortnight.

The increase in rates, effective from midnight on Sunday, excludes State levies. Hence the actual hike will be higher, the oil companies announced.

After including VAT, the hike in Delhi comes to 53 paise for petrol and ₹1.20 a litre for diesel.

Petrol in the national capital will cost ₹71.13 a litre as against ₹70.60 currently. Similarly, a litre of diesel will be priced at ₹59.02 as opposed to ₹57.82 currently.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited revise rates on first and 16th of every month based on average international price in the previous fortnight.