Parliament condoles Jayalalithaa’s demise; adjourns for the day

Members of Lok Sabha stand in silence to mourn the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday paid homage to AlADMK leader J Jayalalithaa -- who passed away on Monday night -- before they were adjourned for the day in the memory of the departed leader.

Ms. Jayalalithaa, who was Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, had served in that capacity for six terms.

In the obituary reference in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan described her as a true leader of the masses. “Selvi Jayalalithaa served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms. She was also member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for seven terms. She was the first woman Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. She was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 1984 to 1989,” said the Speaker.

The Speaker said Ms. Jayalalithaa's followers fondly called her Amma, meaning mother, and Puratchi Thalaivi, meaning a revolutionary leader. “A multi-faceted personality, Selvi Jayalalitha was an accomplished classical dancer and successful actress who acted in over 140 Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. In her demise, the country has lost a highly popular, courageous and eminent political leader,” she said.

The House observed silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

In the Rajya Sabha, of which Ms. Jayalalithaa was member from 1984 to 1989, Chairman Hamid Ansari read out the obituary references.

“I have to refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ms. J. Jayalalithaa, a former Member of this House and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on the 5th of December, 2016, at the age of 68 years,” he said. “An accomplished and prolific artiste, Ms. Jayalalithaa contributed immensely to the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry. Ms. J. Jayalalithaa represented the State of Tamil Nadu in this House from April, 1984 to January, 1989... She was an eminent public figure and a charismatic personality.”

Mr. Ansari added: “As Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, her contributions towards the economic development of the State and social welfare of the poorer segments will be long remembered and cherished. Her death is an irreparable loss to the people of India. In the passing away of Ms. J. Jayalalithaa, the country has lost a prominent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator.”

Members of the House rose in their place and maintained silence in the memory of Ms. Jayalalithaa. The House was adjourned for the day immediately after this.