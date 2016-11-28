National

Parking lots at airports to go cashless

Starting Tuesday, airports will accept vehicle parking charges through e-payment in support of the government’s digital payment campaign, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said here on Sunday.

Free-of-cost parking services provided by at airports with effect from November 14 midnight will end on the midnight of November 28 at all operational airports, and a digital payment facility will be made available immediately after that, the country’s largest airport operator said.

In the wake of the currency crisis due to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, the AAI, in support of the government’s digital payment campaign and for helping air travellers and airport users, has evolved a digital payment mechanism at all its operational airports and will start accepting parking charges through e-payment transactions using debit/credit cards ... and other digital payment methods with effect from the midnight of November 28, 2016, the AAI said in a statement.

“Hope that travellers and airport users do get the required facilitations at the airports,” the statement added.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2016

