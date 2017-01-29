Panel report inconclusive on Pushkar’s death

more-in

No conclusive findings has been made into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, as per the medical board report submitted to the Delhi Police recently.

A new medical board was constituted to examine the findings of the report submitted by the FBI and AIIMS. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Pushkar’s death had received the report two weeks ago, according to sources.

FBI, AIIMS report

The medical board, comprised doctors from Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry. The police are now waiting for retrieval of deleted chats from the phone of the deceased.

“In its report submitted to the SIT, which is probing the case, the medical board, after studying the findings of the FBI and AIIMS, said the cause of her death is inconclusive,” said a senior police official.

According to the police, efforts are now under way to procure data related to Pushkar's chat history on Blackberry Messenger with more than one participant.

This, a senior police officer said, was necessary to ascertain the nature of events leading up to her death in addition to verifying whether there was “any coercion or abetting” on the part of one or more individual.

Sunanda Pushkar (51) was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with her husband.

Viscera samples

In September, Sunanda's viscera samples were brought back from an FBI lab in the U.S. by the members of a Delhi Police team probing the high profile case. The Delhi Police had also asked the FBI lab to submit its final list of observations so that they can be produced before a medical board.

In January last year, a medical board comprising doctors from AIIMS, had given its opinion on the FBI report on her viscera samples, unanimously concluding that the anxiety drug Alprax had been found in her stomach.