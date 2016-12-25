National

Pakistan releases 220 Indian fishermen

A detained Indian fisherman holding his identity card, sits in a police facility in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Pakistani officials say 220 Indian fishermen have been released from a jail in Karachi and will be handed over to Indian authorities on Monday. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)  

Pakistani officials say 220 Indian fishermen have been released from a jail in Karachi and will be handed over to Indian authorities on Monday.

Prison official Shunail Shah said that some 500 Indian fishermen had been imprisoned over the past year for fishing illegally in Pakistani territorial waters. Shah said the first batch of fishermen left Karachi Central Jail Sunday and another 219 will be released next week.

The Pakistani and Indian maritime agencies frequently arrest each other’s fishermen on illegal fishing charges.

