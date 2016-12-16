Pak. summons Indian envoy over ‘ceasefire’

more-in

Pakistan on Friday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged “unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of a school van”, carrying children, by Indian forces.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and “strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of a school van, on December 16, 2016” by the Indian forces on the LoC in Nikial sector, Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. — PTI