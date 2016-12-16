National

Pak. summons Indian envoy over ‘ceasefire’

more-in

Pakistan on Friday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged “unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of a school van”, carrying children, by Indian forces.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and “strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of a school van, on December 16, 2016” by the Indian forces on the LoC in Nikial sector, Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. — PTI

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 12:42:55 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Pak.-summons-Indian-envoy-over-%E2%80%98ceasefire%E2%80%99/article16869288.ece

© The Hindu