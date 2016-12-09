Pak. has no evidence against arrested naval officer: MEA

more-in

Calling for the immediate release of former Navy official Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested nine months ago, India on Thursday said that Pakistan does not have a “shred of evidence” against him.

The MEA’s comment on the issue came even as media reports from Pakistan suggested that Islamabad’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz told the Senate that Pakistan government had presented “insufficient evidence” against the arrested Indian. Mr. Aziz’s comments were later denied by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We have seen conflicting media reports about this issue. The government has always maintained that Pakistan’s allegations against Jadhav, an Indian national and a former Navy officer, were completely baseless. Even after nine months of keeping him wrongfully and illegally in custody, the Pakistani authorities have not found a shred of evidence against him,” said MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

Mr. Jadhav was arrested by the security forces who then released a video of him elaborate on his role in sabotaging normal life in Pakistan’s disturbed province of Balochistan. However, Mr. Aziz reportedly had stated before a full Senate chamber that the dossier on Jadhav contained mere statements. “It did not have any conclusive evidence,” he told a TV channel. However, in a separate statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attributed statement was “absolutely incorrect.”

The MEA said Mr. Jadhav, who is accused of terror charges in Pakistan, was entitled to consular access. “We demand immediate consular access to him in accordance with relevant international conventions and his earliest release from wrongful confinement. We have also sent 8 Note Verbales to the Pakistan Foreign Office on this issue,” said the spokesperson.

On the arrested Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari, the spokesperson said Pakistan had communicated that Mr. Ansari was “safe, secure and in good health.”