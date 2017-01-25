Padma Vibhushan for Pawar, M M Joshi, Yesudas; Kohli to get Padma Shri

more-in

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi have made it to the list of Padma awardees for this year. They will be accorded the Padma Vibhushan.

Legendary singer K.J. Yesudas, late Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, late Lok Sabha Speaker P.A. Sangma, late Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunder Lal Patwah will also be accorded the second highest civilian honour.

Continuing his good year in cricket, Indian captain Virat Kohli will be awarded the Padma Shri. Other sportspersons to get the award include Olympian Sakshi Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Vikas Gowda for discus throw and P.R. Sreejesh for hockey.

Among NRIs to be awarded this year are pioneering AIDS researcher Dr Suniti Solomon, surbahar artist Imrat Khan and Anuradha Koirala from Nepal for social work.

Among journalists, film critic Bhavna Somaiya will be awarded the Padma Shri.

"Mohanveena" maestro Vishwa Mohan Bhat will be awarded the Padma Bhushan, while singer Anuradha Paudwal will be awarded the Padma Shri.

According to top sources in the government, the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, will not be awarded this year.

The awards will be officially announced this evening.