PM reaches out to Opposition in Rajya Sabha

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha as he walked across to their benches, greeted most of them with folded hands, and chatted briefly with his predecessor Manmohan Singh and other leaders of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Janata Dal (United), the Nationalist Congress Party and the DMK.

Mr. Modi, with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in tow, made the gesture when the Upper House went for its lunch break amid a debate on demonetisation.

The Prime Minister shook hands and was seen chatting with Dr. Singh, as also Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

Mr. Modi also spoke with JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Praful Patel of the NCP and the DMK’s Kanimozhi and Olympics bronze medallist Mary Kom, who is a nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha.

There were occasions when Mr. Modi broke into laughter when Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Aggarwal said the Prime Minister need not feel threatened and he would feel safe in Uttar Pradesh when he comes there as law and order was in control in the State under the SP regime.

Privilege notice

Shantaram Naik, Congress member from Goa in the Rajya Sabha, has served a privilege notice against Mr. Modi.

Mr. Naik said it was not proper for the Prime Minister to have made a statement on demonetisation outside Parliament when the House was in session.