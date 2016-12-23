PM is a super planner of events: Rahul

more-in

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibes, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the PM could mock him as much as he wanted to, but he also needed to answer to the allegations of bribery and personal corruption levelled against him.

Mr. Gandhi reiterated his allegation that Mr. Modi, while serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat, had accepted money from the Sahara and Birla groups. He said Mr. Modi had received payments of Rs. 40 crore in nine instalments spread over six months in 2013 and 2014 from Sahara.

“PM Modiji, make fun of me as much as you want, but answer these questions: do these papers have the truth or not? I am not asking this, crores of youth and the nation are asking it. The nation’s poor are asking,” Mr. Gandhi said at a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. Waving sheets of paper allegedly containing details of the accusations of corruption made against Mr. Modi, Mr. Gandhi said the “question is whether the PM was involved in corruption or not”. Mr. Gandhi told the crowd that the PM was mocking his questions as he “did not have answers”. He dismissed the PM as a “super planner” of events.

On a day when Mr. Modi mocked the Nehru-Gandhi scion, the Amethi MP responded by quoting Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib. “Har ek baat pe kehte ho ki tu kya hai. Tumhi kaho ki yeh andaz-e-guftagoo kya hai (At every little utterance you say, “Who art thou?” You tell me what kind of a conversation is this).”

Pro-corporate move

Continuing his attack on demonetisation, Mr. Gandhi said the step was not taken to fight black money but as a means to waive the debt of corporates that were close to the PM. Demonetisation was not a “surgical strike”, as claimed by the PM, but the “fire-bombing” of the 99 per cent of honest citizens.

Hei said Mr. Modi conjured up a “new drama” of demonetisation as he “panicked” when people started questioning him over his “false promises and lies” of bringing back black money stashed away abroad and distributing Rs. 15 lakh to each citizen. The Congress leader said the “target” of the demonetisation was to ensure that poor people’s money was stocked in banks so that the debt of “the rich” could be waived by the government. While not a single black money hoarder had been arrested, Mr. Modi’s government had helped corruption-accused Lalit Modi and defaultor Vijay Mallya escape abroad, Mr. Gandhi said.

He also questioned Mr. Modi’s constant shift in argument in justification of demonetisation — black money, terrorism, fake currency and cashless economy.