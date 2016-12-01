PM has enforced super emergency: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “Big Boss of the Big Bazaar.”

Speaking at a meeting to protest the demonetisation in Patna, she thanked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for extending their support while condemning those who betrayed the cause as “traitors”.

“Through demonetisation, Prime Minister Modi has imposed super emergency on the country and snatched away people’s freedom to live…the Central government has taken away roti, kapda aur makan (food, clothing and shelter) from the common people,” she said. Leaders of the RJD, the SP and a few other parties were present at the dharna. The ruling JD(U), however, stayed away.

After reaching Patna on Tuesday, Ms. Banerjee visited RJD chief Lalu Prasad at his residence and was welcomed by the family. However, she failed to get an audience with CM Nitish Kumar, who had reportedly explained to her earlier why he supported demonetisation.