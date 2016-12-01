National

PM has enforced super emergency: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with former Bihar CM Rabri Devi in Patna on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “Big Boss of the Big Bazaar.”

Speaking at a meeting to protest the demonetisation in Patna, she thanked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for extending their support while condemning those who betrayed the cause as “traitors”.

“Through demonetisation, Prime Minister Modi has imposed super emergency on the country and snatched away people’s freedom to live…the Central government has taken away roti, kapda aur makan (food, clothing and shelter) from the common people,” she said. Leaders of the RJD, the SP and a few other parties were present at the dharna. The ruling JD(U), however, stayed away.

After reaching Patna on Tuesday, Ms. Banerjee visited RJD chief Lalu Prasad at his residence and was welcomed by the family. However, she failed to get an audience with CM Nitish Kumar, who had reportedly explained to her earlier why he supported demonetisation.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 1:49:44 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/PM-has-enforced-super-emergency-Mamata/article16732717.ece

© The Hindu