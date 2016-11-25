PM arrives in Hyderabad to attend DGPs conference

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Chief Minister Sri. K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Governor and others on his arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to participate in the annual conference of top police officers of the country that would focus on cross-border terrorism, infiltration and radicalisation of youth.

Mr. Modi, after an overnight stay at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), would take part in the ‘Yoga session’ on Saturday for an hour from 6 am, as part of the conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) of all states that began on Friday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the three-day conference at SVPNPA this afternoon. Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, besides National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval are among those who would attend the event.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and state BJP president K Lakshman were among those who welcomed Modi at the airport.

“After the ‘Yoga session’, the Prime Minister would participate in deliberations with the top police officers from 8 am till 5 pm on Saturday,” a top police official told PTI.

Issues like cross—border terrorism, radicalisation of youth and attempts to lure Indians into Middle East terrorist groups, like ISIS, will be discussed threadbare at the meeting.

Filling up of vacant posts in various police forces, reforms in police forces, menace of narcotics smuggling and human trafficking will also be discussed extensively during the conference.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister will interact with the top police officers and get their feedback about the internal security situation and various aspects of police personnel, official sources said.

This is for the third time since Independence that the conference is being held outside Delhi. It was held in Guwahati in 2014 and Kutch in Gujarat last year. The idea of holding the meeting of DGPs and IGPs outside Delhi was mooted by Mr. Modi after he assumed power in 2014.

The conference is being attended by around 100 DGPs of states, Director Generals of Central paramilitary forces and their Inspectors General.

Mr. Rajnath Singh would also take part in the valedictory function on Sunday.