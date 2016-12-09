National

PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Congress President Sonia Gandhi on her 70th birthday wishing her a long life filled with good health.

“Birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi. May Almighty bless her with a long life filled with good health,” Modi tweeted.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1946.

The Prime Minister’s birthday wishes to Gandhi came even as her party has mounted an intense attack on him over demonetisation.

Gandhi’s son and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been leading the attack. On Thursday, while targeting Modi Rahul described demonetisation as a “foolish decision”.

