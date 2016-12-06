Our West Bengal land purchase legal, says BJP

more-in

Refuting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that there was a “big scam” behind the purchase of several plots in Bengal by the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party’s State president Dilip Ghosh said all the purchases were “completely legal”.

He also said that the average price of three plots in question was about Rs.1 crore each. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister, in her address in the Assembly, questioned the purchase of plots and the source of money for it. She said the ruling party at the Centre had bought land in Baruipur in South 24 Paraganas, Dum Dum in North 24-Paraganas and Memari in Bardhaman district.

Speaking to The Hindu, the State BJP president dubbed Ms. Banerjee’s allegations as “baseless” and said all the transactions were legal. “There are about 600 districts in the country and our party is setting up offices in every one of them. In other states the party offices are either complete or construction is going on,” said Mr. Ghosh.

As for the current purchase of plots in the state by his party, Mr. Ghosh said that they could not buy the land earlier as Assembly polls were going on in Bengal. “Since we were busy with elections we could not purchase the land but talks were going on. We have started to buy the plots from October and will purchase land in all the 33 organisational districts in the State,” he said.

‘Ready to send all papers’

Brushing aside the Chief Minister’s allegations regarding the source of money for the purchase, he said that the state BJP was ready to send all the related documents to Ms. Banerjee. “We made the payments for the plots through cheques...[does] anyone make payment through cheque if one has black money? I have heard that she has shown one document [in the Assembly]. If she wants we will send two more documents to her. When we will complete the purchasing of plots in all of the 33 organisational districts, we will send all the documents to her along with cheque numbers. She can start a probe into it,” said Mr. Ghosh.

Earlier in the day Ms. Banerjee questioned the party’s intention behind purchasing large plots of land worth crores of rupees in the state. Addressing the State Assembly Ms. Banerjee dubbed the purchase of the by the BJP’s State unit as a “big big scam.”

“Why have they (BJP) bought so much land? Where did the money come from? (It is a) big scam,” said Ms. Banerjee on Monday. “It seems as if they (BJP) are buying presidential estates. A parallel economy is being run here. There should be a probe by the Supreme Court Chief Justice or any other Supreme Court judge,” she said.