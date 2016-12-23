National

Orders reserved on Tyagi’s bail plea

Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi   | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposing bail, CBI says the accused might influence witnesses and hamper probe

A Delhi court on Friday reserved orders on bail applications of former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi and two other accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter bribery case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the orders for December 26 on conclusion of arguments by the CBI and counsel for the accused.

The two other accused who have sought bail are Mr. Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan.

Opposing the bail plea, CBI counsel argued that the accused, if enlarged on bail, might influence witnesses and hamper probe being carried out by various agencies in several countries.

Stating that the case had tarnished the image of the country, CBI counsel urged the court to dismiss their bail application as the probe was still on.

