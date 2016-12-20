Orders on framing of charges against Marans deferred

more-in

A court here on Monday deferred to December 22 the pronouncement of orders on framing of charges against former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and other accused persons in money laundering and corruption cases.

The two cases are related to the Aircel-Maxis deal. Postponing the pronouncement, Special Judge O.P. Saini said: “The orders are not ready. It is postponed to December 22. It may not be ready on the next hearing date as well, as the documents are voluminous.”

The judge had on November 30 deferred the pronouncement to December 19.