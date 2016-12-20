Order reserved on Sajjan Kumar’s bail plea

more-in

A court here on Tuesday reserved order on an anticipatory bail application of senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikash Dhull reserved the order for Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar has been charged with instigating a mob which allegedly killed Sohan Singh and Avtar Singh in the Janakpuri area in West Delhi on November 1, 1984.

The riot had broken out in the wake of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31.

The Special Investigation Team has opened the case recently. Counsel for the victim’s family, H.S. Phoolka, opposed the bail plea.