National

Order reserved on Sajjan Kumar’s bail plea

more-in

A court here on Tuesday reserved order on an anticipatory bail application of senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikash Dhull reserved the order for Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar has been charged with instigating a mob which allegedly killed Sohan Singh and Avtar Singh in the Janakpuri area in West Delhi on November 1, 1984.

The riot had broken out in the wake of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31.

The Special Investigation Team has opened the case recently. Counsel for the victim’s family, H.S. Phoolka, opposed the bail plea.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2016 11:22:59 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Order-reserved-on-Sajjan-Kumar%E2%80%99s-bail-plea/article16913681.ece

© The Hindu