Opposition upset with Congress over Rahul-Modi meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with a delegation of Congress leaders led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning cast shadow over opposition parties, 16 of which were to meet President Pranab Mukherjee.

In the end, the BSP, the SP, the CPI-M, the CPI, the DMK and the NCP skipped the meeting in protest. The DMK and the Left Parties however signed the memorandum.

Opposition leaders were very unhappy with the turn of the events, saying this had destroyed opposition unity that had been so carefully forged.