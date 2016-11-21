Opposition to continue offensive against demonetisation

Opposition parties are seen marching from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhawan to present a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee against demonetisation move, in New Delhi. File photo: Shanker Chakravarty

Discussions take place on meeting President after a dharna, but no final decision could be arrived at.

There is likely to be no let-up in the Opposition’s protest against the demonetisation move, in the second week of the winter session of Parliament.

At a meeting of Opposition parties this morning, it was decided that they will continue to press for an adjournment motion on demonetisation amid suggestions that the Houses may begin discussions under a separate rule that does not entail voting and moving a formal motion.

“The meeting at the outset noted with concern the insensitivity of the government regarding the train accident. On an earlier occasion, the Prime Minister rushed to an accident site in Kerala. But on Sunday he was in Agra and did not go to the site,” said CPI(M) leader Mohd Salim.

The Opposition would also press for an obituary and adjournment of proceedings as a mark of respect for the people who are said to have died standing in queues at banks and ATMs victims.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge agreed that there is no precedent but added that the Opposition would still press for it.

The opposition may organise a dharna on demonetisation near the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Parliament House but a final call could be taken on Monday evening or tomorrow.

Discussions also took place on meeting the President after the dharna, but no final decision could be arrived at.

“The Prime Minister can speak on Cold Play but not address the Opposition on demonetisation, demands for a JPC on [alleged] leakage of demonetisation information to some corporates and deaths of people standing in queue to get money from banks and ATMs,” said Mr. Salim.