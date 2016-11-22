National

Opposition seeks JPC probe

A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi.  

Opposition MPs questioned various aspects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dramatic decision on November 8 and its fallout on the poor and vulnerable.

Opposition parties buried their differences on Monday and decided to take on the government unitedly on the demonetisation issue, both inside and outside Parliament.

As a result, Parliament was disrupted once again over the issue of scrapping Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

They said they would not permit Parliament to function till their demand for a JPC probe and an adjournment motion was conceded.

