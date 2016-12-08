Opposition running away from debate, says Modi

plan of action: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP veteran L.K. Advani at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday that the government had the people’s support for the decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, and attacked the Opposition for not debating the issue in Parliament.

Mr. Modi was speaking at a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party, which passed a resolution condemning “the disruption of the House” by the Opposition.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh moved the resolution and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seconded it.

‘People with govt.’

Briefing presspersons after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Prime Minister told the MPs that “Janshakti (people’s support) is with the government on demonetisation. What some Opposition parties are doing is undemocratic and the issue should be debated in Parliament.”

He said Parliament, in the past, had debated a number of government decisions that had caused tensions and social conflict, but it was now deadlocked by rival parties over a “constructive decision” such as that of demonetisation.

“Asserting that India is moving towards a less-cash and digital economy, Prime Minister Modi also asked MPs to spread awareness of it in a similar manner as they do about EVMs and voters’ lists during elections,” Mr. Kumar said.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan made a presentation during the meeting about his Ministry’s work to move towards “less-cash” dealings and digital transactions.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar spoke about how the Goa government was working to ensure that 60 per cent of transactions in the State were cashless.

The meeting condoled the death of several luminaries, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, journalist and commentator Cho Ramaswamy, and RSS functionary and former Governor Bhai Mahavir.