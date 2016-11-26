Opposition furious as Modi taunts critics of note ban

more-in

They got no time to make ‘preparation,’ says PM

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that critics of his demonetisation exercise were angry as they did not get “time to prepare,” a livid Opposition in the Rajya Sabha demanded an apology from him.

Both Houses of Parliament were repeatedly disrupted and adjourned. The Rajya Sabha could not transact any business and the Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after several disruptions.

“Some people are saying the government did not prepare well enough. I think the issue is not that the government did not make ample preparation. I think the pain of such people is that the government did not give a chance to make any preparation,” Mr. Modi said at a book launch function here.

“If these people had got 72 hours to make their preparation, they would have lavished praise that there is no one like Modi,” he said.

Claiming that his move had the support of the common people, the Prime Minister urged people to use mobile technology to make electronic transactions, echoing Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s message to chief executives of banks. Mr. Modi also stressed the need to improve India's global ranking on corruption.

Electronic transfers

According to senior government sources, during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr. Modi had urged his ministers to run a campaign to encourage electronic transfers of money.

Rahul’s poser

Outside Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wondered what Mr. Modi was afraid of and dared him to come to the House and take part in the debate. “He sometimes laughs and sometimes cries. Let us see his expression in the House,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters.