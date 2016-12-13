National

Opposition backs Kashmir University V-C after spat with DSP

Political parties and academics on Monday threw their weight behind Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, whose video of a spat with a police officer over the use of tinted glasses on an official vehicle went viral on Sunday.

“The police attitude to the head of a prestigious institution is a disgrace. The police officer should have fined the driver for using tinted glasses.

“Instead the Vice-Chancellor was made to wait for 20 minutes and video-graphed. A probe should be ordered to find out who uploaded the video on social media,” said a spokesman of the Congress.

Prof. Andrabi, a well-known scientist, is seen engaged in a verbal spat with Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheikh Adil after he removed the car’s black tint on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. “If I had an escort party you would not have dared do this. This is nothing but colonial attitude. This is the car of a Vice-Chancellor,” Prof. Andrabi is heard telling the DSP. The DSP retorted: “I would have done the same thing to anybody.” The police said Prof. Andrabi abused the officer.

The National Conference said it was “ill-treatment” of the Vice-Chancellor.

