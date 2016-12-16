Opposition MPs to raise the issue with President

more-in

For the third time in this session, Opposition MPs will call on President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday, the closing day of the winter session of Parliament, on the issue of demonetisation.

Unlike the two previous meetings, this time, the representatives of 16 Opposition parties will be part of the delegation. An Opposition source said the MPs would focus on two issues: One, that it was the government that prevented a discussion on demonetisation on the floor of the House as PM Narendra Modi did not want to participate in the debate as both sides would have their say. Two, on government’s mismanagement after demonetisation and the hardships ordinary people faced.

The parties that will be represented will include the Congress, the CPI-M, the CPI, the JD-U, the RJD, the SP, the BSP, the DMK, the AIADMK, the NCP.