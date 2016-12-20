Oppn. supporting the dishonest: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with U.P. BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders during a party’s Parivartan rally in Kanpur on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as he continued to blame the Opposition for stalling the recently-concluded Winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday drew a moral line between the disruptions under his term to the ones caused by his party when it was in Opposition.

Though Mr. Modi did not mention the disruption of Parliament by his party BJP (as Opposition) during the UPA government, his inference was clear.

The Prime Minister said while Opposition parties in the past disrupted Parliament to raise voice against corruption and scams, the present Opposition stalled the proceedings of the House in “support of the dishonest”.

“Parliament was stalled in the past, too. Back then, the Opposition parties would want to fight against corrupt people, expose scams and demand punishment for those involved. But today for the first time, there were slogans raised in Parliament in support of the dishonest,” Mr. Modi said at a rally in Kanpur. “The government wants to punish the dishonest, but the Opposition parties are united in trying to save the dishonest.”

In a bid to isolate parties who are opposing demonetisation, the PM termed them a “handful of politicians” who wanted to shield the dishonest, corrupt and black money hoarders. “The country is today divided into two... on the other side, is the entire nation, which is ready to bear anything to walk the path of honesty,” he said. Mr. Modi made many references to the Congress while attacking them for opposing demonetisation. He mentioned the legacy of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to counter the Congress on its jibes against the push for cashless transactions and mobile banking.

“These are the same people who in every election rally would talk about Rajiv Gandhi's role in bringing in the computer age and empowering the poor with mobile phones. But when I talk about mobile banking, they turn around and say the poor do not have mobile phones. How much can they lie?” he said.

He also claimed that while he was “fighting to end corruption and free the country from black money,” the “agenda” of the Opposition parties was to “stall Parliament” as they wanted to “evade” the issues his government wanted to discuss. He blamed them for avoiding a discussion on the funding of political parties and the call for holding simultaneous elections, issues he raised in an all-party meeting before the Winter session.

“The entire month, they did not let the Parliament function. Even after the President’s appeal, they kept shouting slogans and created furore. They are scared. It was proving difficult for them to provide an account of their rule,” Mr. Modi said in a jibe at the Congress.

The Prime Minister also backed the Election Commission’s proposal to ban anonymous donations over Rs. 2,000 to check the flow of black money into political parties.

He appealed to the EC to apply pressure on parties and push for holding simultaneous elections after wide consultations. “Our government will accept the decision, which will be in the welfare of the people,” Mr. Modi said.

Act as soldiers, says PM

Holding corruption and black money responsible for the poverty in the country and the “exploitation” of the middle class, the PM asked the people to act as “soldiers” in the fight against them. He said history would remember the fight against black money not as his triumph but the moment when 125 crore people stood together for the sake of honesty and tolerated inconvenience for the interest of the nation.