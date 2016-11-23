Oppn. dharna in Parliament today

more-in

A united Opposition on Tuesday decided to escalate its attack on the government over the demonetisation issue by holding a “dharna” in the Parliament House precincts on Wednesday morning, setting up a meeting with President Pranab Mukherjee and holding street protests in the coming days.

Emerging from a joint strategy meeting, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “We will hold a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue [in front of the main Parliament building] tomorrow at 9.45 a.m. on the issue. It was also decided to meet the President. But the date is yet to be decided. We will go step by step.” The focus of the protests will be demonetisation and its fallout.