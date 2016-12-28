One hurt as militants open fire in Valley

more-in

Suspected militants opened fire at a civilian, injuring him in the abdomen, and a police patrol team, in two separate incidents in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday evening.

Around 7.15 p.m., militants disembarked from a car and fired at Bashir Ahmad Sheikh in Ashtengoo village of Bandipora, 40 km north of Srinagar.

Police officials said the victim, a former municipality ward member , sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen. “He has been shifted to the district hospital as his condition remains critical,” said the spokesman.

In another incident, militants late Tuesday evening opened fire at a police patrol in south Kashmir’s volatile Pulwama district.

The exchange of fire took place when the police stopped a load carrier in Lassipora area. “The militants aboard the vehicle fired at the police party. No one was injured,” said a police official. The armed militants fled from the spot.

In a third incident, militants fired gunshots at a ruling PDP leader, Peer Muhammad Shafi, at Badoora Achabal in Pulwama on Tuesday night. The guards, manning the house, retaliated. There were no reports of any casualty. Mr. Shafi is a relative of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.