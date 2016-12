more-in

The famous Shirdi Saibaba temple has received Rs. 2.28 crore from devotees in its cash boxes in the form of defunct Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes since the announcement of demonetisation, the temple management said on Saturday.

The temple authorities stopped depositing these defunct notes in the bank since November 24.

The temple received a whopping Rs. 1.57 crore in old notes between November 8 and November 24. — PTI