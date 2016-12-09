Of bankers with fingers in the till

Demonetisation has seen skeletons come tumbling out of the banking closet. From bankers pilfering money from currency chests to diverting money meant for ATMs or using shell companies to convert cash to gold, cash hoarders are using banking channels in numerous devious ways.

The scrutiny of banks and officers was apparent when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 50 banks to verify high-value transactions.

An ED investigation into a network of jewellers has shown that Rs. 40 crore was laundered in just one branch of Axis Bank. In connivance with two bank managers, the money deposited in accounts was diverted online to shell companies, which subsequently paid several bullion traders to buy gold bars at the prevailing market rate.

Different tactics

Over the past week, the Central Bureau of Investigation has booked four bankers from four banks in Karnataka for converting demonetised notes into legal tender. The modus operandi in each case is different — giving a preview into the porous mechanisms within banks.

The most prominent of the busts — Rs. 4.8 crore in new currencies stashed in the house of a Public Works Department engineer — exposed two bank frauds: the Chief Manager of Karnataka Bank in Bengaluru was alleged to have “falsified accounts of his bank” by using forged and fabricated documents of identity and address proof to represent currency exchange; another, carried out reportedly by a branch manager of Dhanlaxmi Bank, involved diverting Rs. 1.32 crore meant for ATMs, in connivance with a logistics firm employed to refill the machines.

With the seizure of more than Rs. 3 crore in three sub-post offices, money laundering at post offices has come to the fore. The CBI has arrested three postal services officials for diversion of money at Himayathnagar (Rs. 36 lakh), Golconda (Rs.1.3 crore) and Karwan (Rs.1.2 crore) sub post-offices.

The fraud allegedly happened at the behest of K. Sudheer Babu, Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City division, who was given Rs. 48 crore in Rs. 2,000 notes to distribute to post offices. But, a part of this was used to illegally exchange demonetised notes.

CBI sources said the banking channels were suspected to have provided numerous other ways to launder: whether it is the reuse of identification documents of individuals who have already got their cash exchanged; or opening bank accounts through forged documents; or using Jan Dhan or dormant students’ accounts to deposit cash to the limit without income tax scrutiny.

M.M. Kini, a former general manager of a bank, said: “There are administrative loopholes which can be exploited. After all, there is a belief that just a small number of frauds can be detected.”

