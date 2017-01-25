OROP: veterans call off fast

more-in

Three members of the ex-servicemen fraternity on 'Fast Unto Death' (FUD) at Jantar Mantar for 'full' One Rank One Pension (OROP) have called it off following appeals from fellow veterans. However, they said that their protest would continue.

Three veterans, Mrs Sudesh Goyat, Hav Major Singh and Hav Mohinder Singh with the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement (IESM) -- have been on fast unto deathsince January 15. On Sunday, Mrs. Goyat was admitted to Army's Research & Referral (RR) hospital after her health deteriorated.

Veterans said that as her condition worsened, doctors advised that she must have oral diet. In view of that, the veterans collectively appealed to her to end the fast which she accepted on Wednesday afternoon.

Maj Gen Satbir Singh, Chairman of IESM said that they would continue their agitation till the government implemented ‘full’ OROP. He said that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had refused their requests for a meeting which he said was “total insensitivity and apathy on the part of the Government.”

A group of veterans had rejected the version implemented by the government stating that it deviated from the accepted definition of OROP which means equalisation of pension every year as against the approved five years.

Defence sources said that Mr. Parrikar was busy in the election campaign in Goa as well as the events related to the Republic Day.