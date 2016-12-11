OPS visits Sasikala ahead of Cabinet meet

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam along with senior colleagues once again met Ms V.K. Sasikala before presiding over the first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday, sending out a strong message within the party about who the leader was. The CM was followed by almost all senior party functionaries, MLAs and MPs, who met her and expressed solidarity with her leadership.

Saturday’s developments began with former minister C. Ponnaiyan briefing media about the leadership at the party headquarters. “There is no need to speculate about the next party chief. AIADMK is like a banyan tree and we will take a decision,” he said.

Asked specifically if Ms. Sasikala would take over the party, he said: “She is an important member of the AIADMK and there is nothing that stops senior members of the party from seeing her.” However, only a few hours later, senior leaders swore their allegiance to her, making it clear that their choice was Chinnamma.

Rallying point

Former Chennai Mayor Saidai S. Duraisamy said Ms Sasikala, who had a clear idea of men and matters in the AIADMK after working closely with Amma for over three decades, alone could be a rallying point when the party was going through a crisis.

“When Amma was in hospital, the enemies of the party predicted that its future would be doomed. We need to strengthen the organisation and only Chinnamma, acceptable to all sections of the party, can keep the party together,” said Mr Duraisamy. He added that while Ms. Sasikala did not make known her decision to party members that day, she gave everyone a patient hearing.

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam said, “After Amma, Chinnamma is everything to party leaders and cadres alike. She should lead the party and we are keenly waiting for the day she will become the general secretary of the party,” he said.