Now, a scattershot campaign by Opposition

No show: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Kolkata on Monday that no proper consultation had been held among the parties. — Photo: PTI

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the closing day of the winter session of Parliament continues to cast a long shadow over Opposition solidarity.

On Tuesday, when the Congress holds a meeting of Opposition parties to chalk out a strategy on how to escalate the attack on the government over demonetisation and on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “personal corruption”, many invitees are likely to do a no-show.

The most significant guest who will attend will be West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) will also send representatives.

Two other key allies — the Left Parties and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) — have already announced that they will not attend the parleys; the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are yet to announce their intentions. The Nationalist Congress Party’s Tariq Anwar, who was to attend, will not be able to come to Delhi as he had to cancel his plans following his mother’s death in Patna.

The Left parties have officially announced they will not attend. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Kolkata on Monday, “We have decided to stay away from the meeting of Opposition parties convened by the Congress because there has been no proper consultation and coordination.”

‘Cong. made a mistake’

The JD(U) hasn’t publicly stated its reasons, but unofficially, party sources told The Hindu, “The Congress made a mistake by going to meet the PM on that occasion. Unlike many other parties, we accompanied the Congress to meet the President,” the source said.

“This time the Congress should have consulted at least the Left parties, the JD(U), the RJD, and the NCP, at least to work out an agenda ahead of the meeting.”

He also added that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was upset with Ms. Banerjee. At a meeting she recently addressed in Patna, she had described him as a “traitor” for not immediately denouncing the government’s demonetisation measure.

The H.D. Deve Gowda-led JD(S), meanwhile, is taking a half-way position. “We’re for Opposition unity on every issue that can expose the government, particularly demonetisation that has hurt the common man,” JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali said. “In Karnataka, we oppose both the BJP and the Congress, but here, in the larger interests of the country to protect all institutions built since independence, we’ll extend full support to the Opposition.”

Party justifies stand

The Congress sought to downplay the fact that many parties were likely to opt out. Senior party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh cited local and regional compulsions for some parties not to appear on the same platform. “Whoever comes tomorrow will come. Those who don’t come tomorrow will come the next time,” Mr. Ramesh said. “Those who will come, you will see tomorrow.”

But clearly, he was aware of the Congress’ limitations, dismissing a suggestion that Tuesday’s meeting was like the “tea party” in 1998 that ultimately led to the downfall of the Vajpayee government.

Instead, a party leader compared the proposed discussions with that of the 2003 Shimla conclave that saw the Congress pitching for unity of secular forces to oust the then Vajpayee-led NDA government. It is also an attempt by the Congress to keep its leadership of the Opposition intact.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi held a meeting of all Congress general secretaries and State Congress presidents to discuss the party’s strategy from December 30 onwards.