Now, States can give green clearance to most real estate projects

Buildings and real estate projects, between 20,000 and 300,000 sq. metres, will no longer need to be assessed for their environmental impact, by the Centre.

From now on, States can integrate the clearance process of such projects into their building by-laws to streamline environmental clearance to a significant chunk of building projects.

“This will expand the profession of consultants in the States,” Union Environment Minister Anil Dave said at a press briefing.

“The Centre must delegate these tasks…a lot of expertise exists at the local level,” he added.

While areas less than 20,000 sq metres only need a self-declaration, those between 5,000 to 20,000 sq. metres need to follow environmental norms during construction and maintenance phase.

A new category of consultants, called Qualified Building Environment Auditors and empanelled by the Union environment ministry, would assess and certify building projects.

Local authorities would now have to compulsorily constitute an Environmental Cell to support appraisal, compliance and monitoring of building projects.

Projects would be evaluated on their energy use, especially renewable energy sources, waste water management, waste segregation and tree plantation and maintenance.