Note ban relief partly withdrawn

Old Rs. 500 notes no more legal tender at pumps, airline counters

Old Rs. 500 currency notes will no longer be accepted at petrol pumps and airline ticket counters from December 3, the government announced on Thursday, amending its November 24 decision to permit the use of such notes till December 15.

Separately, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry reiterated that toll levies would resume on National Highways from December 3, but added a caveat to its earlier position of accepting old Rs. 500 notes till December 15. Now, commuters will not be able to use the old notes for toll payments below Rs. 200.

“The old Rs. 500 notes will be accepted till the midnight of December 15, but this will only be for purchasing FASTags and for making toll payments of more than Rs. 200,” the Road Transport Ministry said.

Effectively, commuters using cars, jeeps and vans will not be able to use old Rs. 500 notes for payment of toll tax as they are lower than Rs. 200 for a single journey on most National Highway stretches. However, a senior Ministry official said the old notes can be used for buying monthly passes for toll payments.

Enough swipe machines

The Centre said all toll plazas had been equipped with adequate numbers of swipe machines for accepting payments through credit or debit cards. Toll fee could also be paid through electronic wallets.

“Supply of LPG continues to be in the exempted category for payment through old Rs. 500 bank notes,” it stressed.