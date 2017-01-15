The Hindu Lit for Life 2017

Note ban is ill-conceived, says Chidambaram

more-in

The Centre’s decision on demonetisation was an “ill-conceived” move that not only severely damaged the economy but would not meet any of its three stated objectives of tackling corruption, black money and counterfeit currency, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram contended here on Sunday.

In a discussion on ‘Rebooting the Economy’ at The Hindu’s Lit for Life, Mr. Chidambaram said demonetisation would take a straight hit on the GDP of Rs. 1.5 lakh crore.

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that corruption had been ended by demonetisation and cited the fact that two engineers in Kandla port were caught with 124 notes of the new ₹2,000 currency. Besides the financial implications on the economy, demonetisation had caused severe hardships to the people; he said and questioned who would compensate them.

Post a Comment
More In Books National
Related Articles
Plurality under threat: Kanhaiya
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks (third from right) presents The Hindu Prize 2016 to Kiran Doshi at the Lit for Life. Director of Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Nirmala Lakshman, (extreme left) and other jury members are seen.
Kiran Doshi wins 'The Hindu Prize 2016'
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2017 6:05:26 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Note-ban-is-ill-conceived-says-Chidambaram/article17041524.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
Society has double standards on values: Perumal Murugan
Plurality under threat: Kanhaiya
You are reading
Note ban is ill-conceived, says Chidambaram
I don’t fear backlash: Rishi Kapoor
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks (third from right) presents The Hindu Prize 2016 to Kiran Doshi at the Lit for Life. Director of Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Nirmala Lakshman, (extreme left) and other jury members are seen.
Kiran Doshi wins 'The Hindu Prize 2016'
The many stories to be told
Hitchhiker’s guide to libraries
Civilised dialogue affected in the recent decades, says Ghulam Mohammed Sheikh
Tracing a musical journey
Growing appetite for e-books
The learning curve
One for the bar
A jamboree that’s much more than just books