Note ban is ill-conceived, says Chidambaram

The Centre’s decision on demonetisation was an “ill-conceived” move that not only severely damaged the economy but would not meet any of its three stated objectives of tackling corruption, black money and counterfeit currency, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram contended here on Sunday.

In a discussion on ‘Rebooting the Economy’ at The Hindu’s Lit for Life, Mr. Chidambaram said demonetisation would take a straight hit on the GDP of Rs. 1.5 lakh crore.

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that corruption had been ended by demonetisation and cited the fact that two engineers in Kandla port were caught with 124 notes of the new ₹2,000 currency. Besides the financial implications on the economy, demonetisation had caused severe hardships to the people; he said and questioned who would compensate them.