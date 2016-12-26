No takers for Congress-organised Opposition meeting?

The Congress sought to downplay the fact that many parties may opt out. Seen here is a file photo. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Congress-organised Opposition meeting on the ill effects of demonetisation and the “personal corruption” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated for Tuesday does not appear to have many takers: two staunch allies, the Left Parties and the Janata Dal- United, for instance, are unlikely to attend it.

The Left Parties officially announced they were staying away because they had not been consulted, while the JD-U hinted that it may follow suit, even though Congress is part of the JD(U)-led Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were yet to respond, while the Nationalist Congress Party’s Tariq Anwar, who was to attend, will not be able to come to Delhi as he had to cancel his plans due to his mother's death in Patna.

The Congress sought to downplay the fact that many parties may opt out with senior party spokesperson Congress leader Jairam Ramesh citing local and regional compulsions for some parties not to be together on the same platform.

"Whoever comes tomorrow will come. Those who don't come tomorrow will come the next time,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding, “Those who will come, you will see tomorrow.”